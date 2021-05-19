20.5 C
The Crypto to Buy in a Sell Off

By Crypto King

Crypto Markets are taking a beating all over the world as a combination of Elon Musk’s environmental concerns, irrelevant news about China banning Crypto for the 3rd time and a massive rise in short speculation on Crypto futures.

But 1 Crypto does not mind the volatility, in fact, it was built for it.

GBITS is a Crypto with a difference “Not Just a Token This is a Reinvention of Capital Markets” GBITS is like a Central Bank of an Ecosystem Fees all Cryptos = redistributed to all existing holders New Cryptos = Auto-Distribution of 5% of Total Tokens, the volatility underpins the valuation.

GBITS is also in the early stages of integrating with an exchange that brings together DeFi, traditional Prop Trading as well as listing and Blockchain services.

As Markets Slid GBITS held its ground well the chart reveals:

Since the Crypto market sell off began GBITS has actual improved

GBIT Ecosystem

ROI, Appreciation, Limited Supply

DeFi is a the high growth end of the Crypto world, the promise of huge returns leading to failure, resurrection and failure in an endless cycle, not at GBIT we control a total of 10 very different Cryptocurrencies, they are launched in turn as we take concept to proof of concept and then to market.

Limited Supply

5m only, no more ever, impossible to expand. 5m set in stone for all eternity.

Continued Growth of Governed Coins

GBIT has 10 different Cryptocurrencies and is building more to meet the needs of a changing world, this continued expansion creates the ROI and Appreciation for GBIT.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 5,000,000 Funding of Development: 1,000,000 Fair Launch Supply: 4,000,000

GBIT Protocol GBIT is the Central Bank of our Ecosystem Fees all Cryptos = redistributed to all existing holders New Cryptos = Auto-Distribution of 5% of Total Tokens

Crypto Kinghttps://www.g-bit.io
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does them and who makes the money. Where there were once huge barriers to entry, the door is now open. Individuals can now access income from the type of business once reserved for Institutions, Governments and High Net-Worth Individuals. They can through Blockchain, DeFi and P2P protocols became bankers participating in income from trading, brokerage, settlements, fees, mortgages, finance, margin lending and a host of other financial services.

