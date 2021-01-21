The “American Rescue Plan”, Who Gets What, When…

#aid/relief/stimulus

For American citizens struggling financially because of The China Virus chaos Mr. Biden’s economic aid/relief/stimulus package if passed by Congress will provide some relief.

The details of the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9-T package designed to “rescue the American economy and start beating the virus.”

And, hang on, next month he says he will release his “Build Back Better Recovery Plan” to generate more economic growth.

Now, it is too early to say if this aid/relief/stimulus package or any parts of it will get through Congress. Even if it does, it will be wks or months before it happens.

The smart move is to familiarize yourself with ‘the plan‘ so that you can act quickly if it does become law.

This is what ‘the plan‘ is

The American Rescue Plan was proposed by Mr. Joseph Biden on Thursday, 14 January 2021, to facilitate the United States’ recovery from the devastating economic and health effects of The China Virus chaos.

The $1.9-T package includes direct stimulus payments of $1,400/person, extending unemployment compensation, raising the minimum wage, continuing eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, and increasing the Child Tax Credit while making it fully refundable.

It provides funds for ‘blue‘ state and local governments to help compensate for lost tax revenues, money for schools K-8 to safely reopen during the virus chaos, and subsidizes COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs.

In its wake is the Build Back Better plan, to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, and there is the earmarked pork too.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!