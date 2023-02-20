Tech Investment Show 2023: Thailand’s Premier Tech Investment Platform

Encouraging Growth of Tech Industry

The Tech Investment Show featured at the, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center I HALL 7, in Thailand, from the 16th to the 19th of February 2023.

where C-Level executives, professionals, project owners, founders and influencers in the tech industry shared their views on the market globally.

Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging ideas throughout the world right now as investors are confident in SEA’s long-term prospects and are spreading their bets through creativity, passion and knowledge of technology from builders.

Tech Investment Show brings Banking, Cloud Funding, Enterprise Financial Software, Investment Management, InsurTech, Payment Technology, Education, Health, E-commerce, Web3, Blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, metaverse, non-fungible tokens, digital assets, etc. It’s crucial to comprehend these ideas and the most recent technical advancements to maximize future gains.

Highlights

Expo undoubtedly shed light and spread awareness on the following topics:

Staying up to date on the latest developments in the tech industry.

Acquire the key facts that are shaping the tech industry as it grows by leaps and bounds.

Establish contacts with experts and investors.

A vibrant atmosphere for all attendees to learn, develop, and participate in the tech and Web3 community.

Get connected with renowned venture capitalists/ angel investors globally.

Networking opportunities in getting to know C-Level executives, industry experts, and influential people worldwide

Learning about the latest tech trends and meeting the market’s top leaders at the event

KXCO Protocol

The event featured prominent and up and coming solutions such as the KXCO Layer 1 protocol. KXCO won multiple awards for their investment pitches. They talked about the ongoing development of their coin, $FBX to become the leader in Web3 currencies. $FBX, the Asian based alternative to traditional currency is in the perfect market, it is estimated that there are over 5 billion internet users in Asia, representing more than 50% of the world’s total internet users and as Web3 rolls out FBX will be in big demand.

Cryptocurrency adoption in Asia is growing rapidly! Many countries in the region have already embraced digital assets as a viable form of exchange. The exact dollar value of crypto transactions in Asia is difficult to quantify, as the market is highly volatile and decentralized. However, in 2020, Asia accounted for approximately 45% of the global cryptocurrency trading volume. According to CoinGecko, the total trading volume in Asia was around $400 billion.

The region is home to the largest population of Internet users and is an increasingly attractive market for blockchain-based startups. In the last few years, there has been a surge in the number of projects, events, and investments related to blockchain technology in the region. This includes an increase in venture capital investments in blockchain startups, increased interest in blockchain-based projects, and the launch of a number of blockchain-related initiatives. Governments in the region have been supportive of blockchain technology and are introducing legislation to regulate the industry. As a result, Web3 growth in Asia is likely to be strong in the coming years