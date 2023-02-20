Tech Investment Show 2023: A place for Opportunities in the Tech Industry

Tech Investment Show 2023 has been a successful event where numerous influencers, project owners, founders and even C-Level executives in the tech industry have come together and share their view on the market globally. The event occurred from Feb 16th, 2023, to Feb 19th, 2023, in Thailand, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Tech Investment Show allows tech industry players to network and stay up to date with emerging technologies across the world. Investors are confident in SEA’s potential, pushing the boundaries of creativity, passion, and technical knowledge. The main focus of this event features Banking, Cloud Funding, FinTech, Investment Management, InsurTech, Payment Technology, Education, Health, E-commerce, Web3 and more.

This expo aims to achieve on the following:

Join Tech Investment Show event to stay up to date on the latest developments in the tech industry.

Acquire the key facts that are shaping the tech industry as it grows by leaps and bounds.

Establish contacts with experts and investors.

Learn about the latest tech trends and meet the market’s top leaders at the Tech Investment Show.

Throughout the 3-days event, various speakers had the opportunities to present their products to others include:

Sharon Tse, CEO, Colorverse

Myrtle A., Founder & CEO, Block Tides

Jake S., Head of Digital Banking, KXCO

Yesterday we invited by Tech Investment Show 2023 happening in Bangkok, Thailand to share about the Challenges & Opportunities for Women In Web3 and The Future of Web3.



@myrtleology @SharonT530 #womeninweb3 #womeninblockchain pic.twitter.com/Z1T0TjtzXr — Colorverse Official (@ColorverseFans) February 19, 2023

Effective networking is done in person, building a rapport with people by looking at them in the eye, leading to a solid connection and foundational trust. $FBX #WEAREFBX pic.twitter.com/dQnCDCcLJ6 — FBX by KXCO (@FinanceBlocks) February 18, 2023

Overall, Tech Investment Show 2023 has been a successful event. Moreover, KXCO has won second place pitches two days in a row including the Fintech Startup competitions and the blockchain awards at the Tech Investment Show 2023.

