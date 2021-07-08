Survey: A Majority of Physicians Decline COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

#COVID19 #physicians #vaccine #AMA

“The inventors and purveyors of the experimental COVID products are protected against lawsuits.” — Paul Ebeling

Of the 700 physicians responding to an internet survey by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), nearly 60% said they were not “fully vaccinated” against COVID, according to a press release from PR Newswire in June.

This contradicts an American Medical Association claim based on 300 respondents that 96% of practicing physicians are fully vaccinated.

Neither survey is representative of all US physicians, but the AAPS survey shows that support among doctors for the COVID injection campaign is not unanimous.

The AAPS survey also showed that more than half of physician respondents were aware of patients suffering a “significant adverse reaction.” Of the unvaccinated physicians, 80% said “I believe risk of shots exceeds risk of disease,” and 30% said, “I already had COVID and am immune.“

“It is wrong to call a person who declines a shot an ‘anti-vaxxer,’ ” AAPS executive director Dr. Jane Orient said. “Virtually no physicians are ‘anti-antibiotics’ or ‘anti-surgery,’ whereas all are opposed to treatments that they think are unnecessary, more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient, or inadequately tested.”

Dr. Orient went on to say that causality is not proven. However, she said, “many of these episodes might have resulted in a huge product liability or malpractice award if they had occurred after a new drug, but purveyors of these COVID products are protected against lawsuits.”

