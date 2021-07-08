Happy People Eat Real Food

#food #people #happy #organic

“Happiness is within your reach as it is possible to boost your sense of well-being with nurturing food” — Paul Ebeling

A concentrated source of omega-3 essential fatty acids, the essence of brain health is a must-have Happy meal. High in docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), enabling membrane fluidity in the brain to allow maximum neurotransmitter function, wild fish such as salmon or rainbow trout are key players in amplifying happiness and pleasure.

With omega-3s great at reducing inflammation in the body, a major cause of mood disorders, the essential fatty acids of wild fish are known to brighten mood and improve cognitive function. Ideally, 3 servings of wild fatty fish should be consumed wkly in order to experience its benefits.

Blueberries considered a superfood, these little round bites of sweetness are excellent at relieving angst. Rich in vitamins, phytonutrients and a variety of stress-reducing antioxidants, blueberries are the perfect snack to help activate happy messages in the brain.

It is no secret that eating high-quality dark chocolate makes us feel good. That is because your body harnesses the benefits of cacao, the raw ingredient that gives good chocolate its taste and color. Renowned for promoting well-being, cacao contains phenylethylamine causing the release of endorphins. What a great excuse to indulge, Yes?

Low levels of B-group vitamins (B1, B3, B6, B9, B12) have been shown to contribute to low mood. A strong continued source of B vitamins is therefore essential for prolonged happiness.

Such foods rich in B vitamins include legumes, nuts, seeds, brown rice, oats, dark green veggies such as spinach and broccoli. Vitamin B12 is found in organic animal products like fatty fish, but can also be derived from a high-quality vitamin B-complex supplement.

Our gut is 1 of the Key indicators of health. In fact, most of the body’s serotonin, which is responsible for making us feel happy is produced in the gut, not the brain. Consequently, the gut and the brain are intrinsically linked.

It is therefore important to nurture our intestines, providing them with lots of ‘good bacteria’ to help them function to their utmost ability. Fermented foods such as raw sauerkraut, kimchi, tempeh, miso, and drinks like water kefir, coconut kefir and kombucha, are good at this, as they feed the healthy bacteria in the digestive system.

Boosting vitamin D can improve mood by enhancing the production of the happy hormone, serotonin. Synthesized by the body in response to Sunlight, vitamin D can be found in foods such as oily fish, coconut milk, almond milk and mushrooms. It can be worth taking a high quality vitamin D3 supplement throughout Winter.

Complex carbohydrates such as chickpeas, lentils, nuts, oats, brown rice, potatoes, sweet corn, wholegrain cereals, bananas and starchy vegetables have been shown to encourage the production of serotonin, and promote leveled well-being unlike simple carbohydrates which are known to induce mood swings.

Food matters, eat real Organic food!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively