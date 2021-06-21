Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Digital Wallet Solutions are Key in this Online World

#cash #bullish #buy

$PSFE

Paysafe Ltd. (NASDAQ:PSFE) reversed last Thursday, 16 June at 11.22, thus garnering an early buy signal with a 52 wk 20/share price target.

The consensus target is at 17. PSFE has traded between 9.60 and 19.99 over the past 52 wks. The candle stick pattern is Bullish

The stock was extremely oversold in May and the news is good.

Key overhead resistance is at 12.02 and the major support is a 10.37 in here.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide.

It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases.

Plus, PSFE offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners.

Paysafe Limited is HQ’d in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Have a happy week, Keep the Faith!