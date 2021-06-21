Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 21 June

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD): Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 360 price target. Shares closed Friday at 318.57 within a 52-wk range of 234.39 – 387.40. The consensus price target is at 374.00.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 135 price target. The consensus price target is at146.00. The 52-wk trading range is 55.89 – 161.47.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Loop Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 111 price target. The consensus price target is at 99.27.

Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA): BofA Securities reiterated the firm’s Buy rating on the semiconductor giant and raised the price objective to 900 from 800. That compares with the Street’s 726.40 consensus target. The stock has traded between 356.00 and 775.00 over the past 52 wks.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO), it is time for Bulls to camp out in this bounce play opportunity. The stock closed Friday at 104.35 and has a consensus price target of 143.44.

