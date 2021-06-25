Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? A Winning ‘Meme’ Play

#cash#bullish#buy

$GTT

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) broke out on 16 June at 2.46 and confirmed on 24 June at 2.98. Thus, garnering an early speculative call with a 1 yr price target at 15.46/share

Thursday, all of our Key indicators turned, Very Bullish long term. The Key resistance is at 3.54 and the Key support is at 2.58/share

GTT is a network services provider to multinational enterprises, network carriers, and governments. The company’s modest market cap, even after Thursday’s strong surge, is just $165.6-M.

The percentage of short sales to the stock’s total float was around 40% as of 28 May.

Trading volume over the past 10 days averaged 6.15-M shares, a 1-M+ more than the 3-month average.

GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels.

The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014.

GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in Y 2005 and is HQ’d in McLean, Virginia.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!