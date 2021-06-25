15.8 C
Heffx InsightsPaul EbelingTodays Trade Ideas

Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? A Winning ‘Meme’ Play

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$GTT

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) broke out on 16 June at 2.46 and confirmed on 24 June at 2.98. Thus, garnering an early speculative call with a 1 yr price target at 15.46/share

Thursday, all of our Key indicators turned, Very Bullish long term. The Key resistance is at 3.54 and the Key support is at 2.58/share

GTT is a network services provider to multinational enterprises, network carriers, and governments. The company’s modest market cap, even after Thursday’s strong surge, is just $165.6-M.

The percentage of short sales to the stock’s total float was around 40% as of 28 May.

Trading volume over the past 10 days averaged 6.15-M shares, a 1-M+ more than the 3-month average.

GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels.

The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014.

GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in Y 2005 and is HQ’d in McLean, Virginia.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous article
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

