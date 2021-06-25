Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#portfolio #investors #conservative #REIT

“VICI is the Top pick across Wall Street in the net lease group and is an ideal pick for conservative investors looking for exposure in the gaming sector”— Paul Ebeling

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a 3X net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that was spun out of Caesars Entertainment post-bankruptcy.

The company has 23 mixed-use gaming, lodging, and entertainment properties in its portfolio, as well as a subsidiary that owns four championship golf courses.

The firm owns roughly 34 acres of undeveloped land in Las Vegas, which it leases to Caesars.

Looking ahead Wall Street analysts are very positive on VICI’s embedded growth pipeline with Caesars Entertainment, including a put/call on the Centaur properties in Indiana starting in January 2022 plus a right of 1st refusal on a Strip asset sale for Caesars, which could occur soon after a full earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs recovery.

Investors are paid a 4.24% dividend. Our 1 yr price target is set at 43.50, while the consensus is at 34.89. Shares closed trading Thursday at 31.11.

