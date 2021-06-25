Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 25 June, as follows:

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI): Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 195 price target. Shares trade in a 52-wk range of 110.47 – 168.93. The consensus price target is at 183.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY): BofA Securities resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 38 price target. The consensus price target is at 26.23. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 7.39 – 53.90.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS): Berenberg upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold. The stock is trading pre-market Friday in NY at 10.71 and has a consensus price target of 10.05.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN): Stifel initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 93 price target. Shares have a consensus price target of 80.20.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE:SMG): UBS started with a Buy rating and a 225 price target, the consensus price target is at 277.50.

