#cash#bullish#buy

$LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) broke on on 9 February at 20.49 and confirmed on 21 April at 29.07. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 36.75.

The stock is trading at 29.07 within its 52 wk trading range of 11.13 – 29.30. The Street’s target price is 30.25.

The support is deep and strong and the resistance is Nil, all of our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish across the board.

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

The company sells its products under the Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi’s and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

The company sells its products through 3rd-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, 3rd-party e-Commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-Commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other 3rd-party retail locations.

LEVI operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in Y 1853 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!