Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 22 April, as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Inc. (NYSE:ADM): BofA Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 68 price target. The consensus price target is 59.18,

Bally’s Corp. (NYSE:BALY): Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a 66 price target. The consensus target is at 82.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI): Truist Securities raised its Hold rating to Buy and lifted the price target to 40 from 30. The consensus target is at 43.57.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Rosenblatt started coverage with a Buy rating and a 450 price target. The consensus target is higher at 513.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Berenberg upgraded the financial powerhouse to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to 91 from 67. The consensus target is at 90.66.

