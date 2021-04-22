2.6 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ADM $BALY $BCEI $COIN $MS

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 22 April, as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Inc. (NYSE:ADM): BofA Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 68 price target. The consensus price target is 59.18,

Bally’s Corp. (NYSE:BALY): Jefferies started coverage with a Buy rating and a 66 price target. The consensus target is at 82.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI): Truist Securities raised its Hold rating to Buy and lifted the price target to 40 from 30. The consensus target is at 43.57.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): Rosenblatt started coverage with a Buy rating and a 450 price target. The consensus target is higher at 513.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Berenberg upgraded the financial powerhouse to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to 91 from 67. The consensus target is at 90.66.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

