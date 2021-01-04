Silver (XAG=X) Bullion Market $50 oz, Knightsbridge Live

$XAG #Silver #FX #Commodities #Trading #Markets #Metastock

Silver

Ticker: XAG=

Price: $26.71

Silver Outlook

The correction in price has ended, juniors are recovering, and Silver is leading. This has led to some renewed excitement amongst the faithful.

Silver’s daily chart shows if Silver can close above the August 2020 high, then it has the potential for a measured upside move to $36. Silver faces stiff monthly resistance at both $27-$28 and $35-$36.

Silver needs a monthly close above $35 or a quarterly close above $37 to start a vertical move.

The metals have a way to go before they have a shot at breaking past $2000/oz and $35-$37/oz.

Also, they will not begin a vertical move until they perform better in real terms.

The ratios below will give us a better idea of the timing of that vertical move. It will likely coincide with breakout moves in the following ratios. As you can see, the recent trend is down, and a breakout is not imminent.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 24.49.

The projected upper bound is: 28.33.

The projected lower bound is: 25.20.

The projected closing price is: 26.77.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 64.9484. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 65.71. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 72 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 128.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 22 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAG= closed up 0.357 at 26.717. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 16% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 26.600 26.900 26.570 26.717 2,223

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 26.07 24.59 21.78 Volatility: 31 41 52 Volume: 222 44 11

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAG= gapped up today (bullish) on heavy volume. Possibility of a Breakaway Gap which usually signifies the beginning of a major market move. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.

PREC.M.XAG= is currently 22.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future. Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAG= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAG= and have had this outlook for the last 19 periods. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.