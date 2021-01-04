Bitcoin: BTC/USD (BTC=X) Rally Extends Into The New Year

$BTC #Bitcoin #Crypto #Cryptocurrencies #FX #Trading #Markets

Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC=

Price: $32,911.86

Bitcoin Outlook

The price of Bitcoin surpassed $34.7k, propelling Ethereum to break past $800 after a strong overnight rally.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $34,700 to achieve a new all-time high after a strong overnight rally. Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, also surpassed $800 for the first time since May 2018.

Bitcoin’s sudden rally comes as a surprise because it corrected sharply to around $30,300 on Jan. 2. Within 24 hours, BTC rose from $30,300 to as high as $34,778, a 14% rebound.

Bitcoin remains on an upward trajectory of price discovery, hitting new record highs on a daily basis. With a purported supply shortage and an institutional buying frenzy now spilling over into retail, the rally may still have a lot more room to run with $35,000 likely being the next psychological level to break.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 24,107.77.

The projected upper bound is: 36,224.67.

The projected lower bound is: 30,184.89.

The projected closing price is: 33,204.78.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 31 white candles and 19 black candles for a net of 12 white candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend. There have been 3 rising windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current rising window even more bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 66.6740. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 79.00. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 39 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 19 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX BTC= closed up 3,613.148 at 32,873.398. Volume was 38% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 178% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 32,909.141 33,867.500 32,205.010 32,873.398 442,097

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 28,787.82 21,430.10 13,778.03 Volatility: 106 81 58 Volume: 909,551 852,326 688,595

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX BTC= gapped up today (bullish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.

FOREX BTC= is currently 138.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term. Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into BTC= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BTC= and have had this outlook for the last 19 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that BTC= is currently in an overbought condition. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.