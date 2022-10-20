The Tezos NFT ecosystem gained a lot of traction over the past year due to its low cost of minting and energy efficiency.

Tezos partnered with Taco

The Tezos blockchain partnered with Web3 automation platform Taco. This allow Shopify users to access Tezos nonfungible tokens (NFTs) via Taco’s NFT loyalty program. The e-commerce giant has established itself as a growing destination for brands looking for Web3 engagements.

The Taco app allows brands to integrate Web3 solutions such as NFTs to increase engagement with customers and e-commerce platforms. Shopify use Taco app plugins to offer these services to their merchants.

The NFT loyalty programs aid brands in strengthening their bonds with consumers, boosting customer engagement and retention. The latest integration of Tezos NFTs would help the blockchain utilize its NFTs to reward devoted customers with special offers, discounts and experiences.

With the latest integration of Tezos into the Taco app, Shopify merchants everywhere now have a new method to interact with customers and connect to the expanding Tezos NFT community.

Earlier in June, Shopify announced a new reward system called Tokengate under its connect-to-consumer initiative. Token gate allowed select merchant partners to roll out exclusive goods for NFT stakeholders. The e-commerce giant was among the first to integrate Bitcoin and Lightning payments on its platform.

Tezo’s affordable NFT minting and low transaction fees, has drawn a diverse NFT community. Such as artists, collectors and builders from all around the world. The high energy efficiency of Tezos has made it the go-to platform for NFT integration. For example, gaming giant Ubisoft integrated Tezos NFTs for its gaming rewards toward the end of 2021.

Tezos, a proof-of-stake blockchain registered a significant bump in on-chain activity and smart contract transactions thanks to a rising NFT market. The platform registered 50,000 transactions per day in the first quarter of 2022 from less than 10,000 per day in January 2021.