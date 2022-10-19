Google Gets Involved With Coinbase

Early 2023 will see to a new movement for Google, as they strike a deal with Coinbase. Google and Coinbase will partner in a payments process for Google’s Cloud Services. Only certain Cryptocurrencies will be accepted to make these Cloud Service payments.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, mentioned that they want to build Web3 more efficiently. In hopes to be faster and more user friendly. The team of the Google Cloud is proud Coinbase has chosen Google Cloud as its strategic cloud partner and is ready to serve the thriving global Web3 customer and partner ecosystem.

“We are excited Google Cloud has selected Coinbase to help bring Web3 to a new set of users and provide powerful solutions to developers. Coinbase has over 100 million verified users and 14,500 institutional clients. Not to mention, Coinbase has spent more than a decade building industry-leading products on top of blockchain technology.” – said Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

The payments of crypto will only be available to:

Companies that are working in the Web3 space with a limited number of cryptocurrencies.



10 Assets Supported:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Tether USD, ApeCoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Shiba Inu.

Over time, the amount of Cryptocurrencies available will expand.

Under this new partnership, Coinbase exchange will now be able to use Google’s fiber-optic network. This will better strengthen their global reach. Google’s Bigquery crypto public datasets will be powered by Coinbase Cloud Nodes. Done all across leading blockchains, accessible to Web3 developers.