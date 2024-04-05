Friday, April 5, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home BRICS Shayne Heffernan Says Buy Gold
BRICSEconomyFeaturedForexGoldHeadline NewsOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanUSD

Shayne Heffernan Says Buy Gold

by John Heffernan
written by John Heffernan

Shayne Heffernan, the founder of Knightsbridge Group, is advising investors to think about purchasing gold given the state of the market and highlighting the continuous increase in gold prices brought on by things like money creation. “The driving force behind gold’s rally is not about to stop,” claims Heffernan. The timing of his proposal is ideal for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, since it coincides with the worldwide initial public offering (IPO) market’s upswing.

In a note to clients Shayne Heffernan said “As a conventional hedge against the depreciation of currency value, gold has been closely linked to the money printing phenomenon for a considerable amount of time. There are worries about inflation and currency devaluation as a result of governments printing more money to boost their economies or cover budget deficits. Investors frequently go to gold during these periods as a store of value and a way to protect wealth. Because there is a limited amount of gold, as opposed to fiat currencies, which may be issued indefinitely, gold is immune to the impacts of inflation. Consequently, gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset endures while central banks undertake previously unheard-of levels of monetary expansion, offering investors a palpable buffer against the dangers of excessive money creation.”

In recent times, the price of gold has soared to new all-time highs, a development that has largely flown under the radar of mainstream financial media. However, beneath the surface, significant shifts are taking place in the dynamics of the gold market. Traditionally considered the ultimate store of value, gold has seen its role evolve over the years, particularly after the US abandoned the gold standard in 1971. Since then, gold has increasingly traded like any other financial asset, with its price largely influenced by Western institutional investors.

However, this paradigm is now shifting. The correlation between US real rates and gold prices has broken down, signaling a departure from the traditional investment patterns. Despite rising interest rates, gold prices have continued to climb, challenging the conventional wisdom that governs gold trading. Furthermore, central banks, particularly those in the East, have been actively accumulating gold reserves, contributing to the surge in demand for physical gold.

Heffernan underscores the significance of these developments, noting that gold pricing is increasingly being determined by demand for physical gold rather than speculative trading. With central banks and private investors alike stocking up on gold, the precious metal is regaining prominence as a store of value and a means of settlement in global trade. As Western investors continue to offload gold assets, Heffernan warns against underestimating the profound changes underway in the financial landscape, likening the current situation to historical events that have reshaped the world order.

In conclusion, Heffernan’s recommendation to buy gold reflects a growing recognition of the shifting dynamics in the gold market and the broader financial system. As investors navigate the uncertainties of a changing world, gold stands out as a reliable hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, offering stability and value preservation in tumultuous times.

John Heffernan is a BSc Economist with Honors. Currently working as an Analyst at KXCO, and has contributed on equities and Crypto at Live Trading News.

You may also like

Perfect Timing for Knightsbridge Group IPO

CBOE ETF Share for Mutual Funds

Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR a Buy

Collective Audience $CAUD is a Buy

Cathie Wood Buys More Tesla

Fed Rate Cut Coming

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Shayne Heffernan Says Buy Gold
Perfect Timing for Knightsbridge Group IPO
CBOE ETF Share for Mutual Funds

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.
CLOSE