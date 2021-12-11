Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#real #food #home #lifestyle #dining #beef

“There is very little embellishment needed for a Wagyu standing rib roast: just salt, pepper, and a very hot oven“– Paul Ebeling

Starting the roast at a high temperature will create a beautiful crust which will add tremendous flavor and seal in the juices.

Tip: Take the roast out of the refrigerator about 2 hrs or so before cooking. A roast should come to room temperature before going in the oven.

This Christmas holiday fare cooked to medium-rare is melt-in-your-mouth tender and delicious

Serves 6-8 persons

Ingredients

Wagyu Beef Standing Prime Rib Roast (7 to 8lbs)

Kosher salt

Freshly cracked black Java pepper

Preparation

Remove the roast from the refrigerator about 2 hr prior to cooking. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Generously season the meat on all sides with kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Place roast fat side up in a rack on a shallow pan. Roast for 25 mins. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F and continue to roast for about 15 mins per pound, or until an instant read thermometer reaches an internal temperature of 130 – 140 degrees F, for a medium-rare center. Allow the roast to rest on a cutting board for at least 15 mins before carving. Spoon warm pan drippings over.

Pair with Barolo, there are others but this is the King of Italian reds and perfect with Japanese Wagyu Beef.

Barolo comes from the Piedmont region of Italy and is among the most lauded of all Italian reds. It is solely composed of the Nebbiolo varietal, high in both acid and tannins. Barolo is rich, full-bodied, and bright with notes of rose, tar, and dried herbs. It is aged for at least 3 yrs in oak and 1 yr in the bottle, and has a moderate alcohol content. Look for bottles of “Riserva,” a label indicating that the wine has been aged in cellar for at least 5 yrs.

Salute!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively