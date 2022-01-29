Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#food #home #cooked #Thai #red #curry #chicken
Thai Red Curry Chicken
Use Green Circle chicken legs and simmered in rich coconut cream, spicy chili paste, and aromatics for an easy, better-than-takeout dinner in no time.
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 Green Circle Chicken, Leg Quarters
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- Pink salt and freshly ground white pepper
- 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- 1 can full-fat coconut cream
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce, I use Red Boat brand
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Thai red chili, finely chopped, optional
- 2 makrut lime leaves
- Fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
- Fresh Thai basil, for serving
- Jasmine rice is a real treat when serving
Preparation
- Remove chicken from the refrigerator 30 mins prior to cooking and pat dry with paper towels. Heat oil in a large high-sided sauté pan over medium-high flame. Season chicken on both sides with pink salt and white pepper. Sear skin-side down, until chestnut brown, about 7 minutes; turn and sear about 5 mins more. Remove chicken to a bowl and set aside. Leave any residual fat/juices in the pan.
- To the pitcher of a blender, add curry paste, coconut cream, chicken stock, and fish sauce; blend until fully mixed, set aside.
- Heat the same pan over medium heat. Add garlic and Thai chili and sauté until softened and fragrant, about 2 mins. Carefully pour in curry/coconut mixture and add makrut lime leaves, stirring. Add chicken and any accumulated juices back to the pan, nestling the leg quarters in the sauce. Continue to cook until sauce has thickened and chicken is cooked through, about 30-40 mins. If you like a crispier skin on your chicken, you can remove the pieces to a sheet pan and broil for a few minutes before serving, it is optional.
- Before serving remove makrut lime leaves and discard. Garnish with fresh cilantro and Thai basil. Serve with Jasmine rice.
Pair with: The best red wine for Thai red curry is Primitivo, which is light and low in tannins, but has an extremely robust flavor structure with bold aromatics and fruit flavors to boot.
