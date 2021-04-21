Safemoon Still Flying

Safemoon is getting plenty of attention, the Crypto is up about 1000% last week and despite the nonsense scam posts on social media, everything seems to be moving well for the Safemoon guys.

Today has been incredible! Within the next 24 hours #SAFEMOON will have 1 MILLION HOLDERS, we are speechless but working day and night, this journey is truly amazing 🚀🌕 pic.twitter.com/un7tlQbgy7 — SafeMoon Protocol (@safemoon) April 20, 2021

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Burned Dev Tokens: 223,000,000,000,000

Fair Launch Supply: 777,000,000,000,000

SafeMoon Protocol

SafeMoon employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn In each trade, the transaction is taxed a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways.

5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders

5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the SAFEMOON tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap.

Q2 2021

The Initial Push

The Whitebit tokenomics integration will be completed along with the completion of the SafeMoon App, Wallet, and Game(s). The Bitmart integration with tokenomics will also be completed in this quarter. We will begin architecting the NFT Exchange as well as video-game integrations. We will be integrating SafeMoon with African Markets in addition to setting up a Charity drive and charity vote. We will be exploring other exchanges (i.e. Binance) and begin architecting the SafeMoon Exchange. We will be expanding the team by 35% and establish a UK/Ireland office. We will be architecting a crypto educational app as well as onboarding new partners. Q3 2021

Holding the Line

We will finish our crypto educational app and begin our own charity project. We will begin a community listing donation raise for several exchanges (i.e. Coinbase, Binance, Kraken). We will finish our NFT exchange and release our first video game with SafeMoon integrated. We will be expanding the team by 25% and do a community meetup (pending covid restrictions). We will also be integrating with other large exchanges (I.e. Binance, Mandala). Q4 2021

To the Moon!

We will finish the SafeMoon Exchange and our charity project. We will finish integrations with our first African market and begin the next integrations with additional African markets. We will create an African based SafeMoon Office and begin hiring in those markets to create jobs. We will be taking donations for our next charity project and begin a vote on the next project as well. We will be establishing a SafeMoon Scholarship in this quarter as well.