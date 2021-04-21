No, Dogecoin Did NOT Crash

Another day of rubbish headlines in the Media. No I am not a buyer here, I am waiting for the rubbish news to play out among the great unwashed, then I will be a Doge buyer.

Doge is having an impressive rally up 235% in the last 7 days, 14-day gain stood at 376%, while its 1-year gain was an astounding 15,470%. The support just under 30c was massive and is a very good sign for the future value of Doge.

Mark Cuban owned Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin as payment for tickets and merchandise in March. This week, Cuban tweeted that the team’s sales in Dogecoin had increased 550% in the last month, totaling more than 122,000 Doge in merchandise.

The Billionaire “Shark Tank” star went on to say that he will “never sell one single Doge ever.” Some say his statement one-upped Elon Musk’s investment in the cryptocurrency. Musk has called himself the “CEO of Dogecoin.”

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.

Dogecoin’s creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin.

Dogecoin has been used primarily as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content. You can get tipped Dogecoin by participating in a community that uses the digital currency, or you can get your Dogecoin from a Dogecoin faucet. A Dogecoin faucet is a website that will give you a small amount of Dogecoin for free as an introduction to the currency, so that you can begin interacting in Dogecoin communities.