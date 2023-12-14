Thursday, December 14, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Economy Rivian: Riding the EV Wave $RIVN
EconomyHeadline NewsMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

Rivian: Riding the EV Wave $RIVN

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Rivian, the Californian EV darling, is making headlines again. With Tesla Cybertruck deliveries igniting investor interest in electric trucks, Rivian’s stock is on the rise. But is this just a brief surge or a signal of a sustained uptrend? Knightsbridge investigates.

Rivian’s Rise:

  • Tesla Tailwind: The Cybertruck’s arrival seems to be lifting all EV boats, including Rivian, whose shares jumped nearly 8% the day after the first deliveries.
  • Production Progress: Rivian beat expectations on Q3 revenue and raised its production guidance for the year, showcasing progress in ramp-up.
  • Amazon’s Backing: The retail giant remains a key buyer, providing stability and a potentially lucrative future partnership.

Challenges Ahead:

  • Profitability Crossroads: Rivian remains miles away from profitability, burning through billions and requiring further capital injections.
  • Tesla’s Shadow: With Cybertruck entering the fray, the battle for EV truck dominance will intensify, putting Rivian’s market share to the test.
  • Pricey Pickups: Rivian’s current offerings (R1T and R1S) have price tags significantly higher than the base Cybertruck, potentially limiting its appeal.
  • Execution Hiccups: Product recalls and price hikes haven’t exactly painted a picture of operational excellence, raising concerns about execution capabilities.

Knightsbridge’s Take:

Rivian’s potential is undeniable. It boasts strong tech, Amazon’s backing, and a first-mover advantage in the luxury EV truck space. However, the road to profitability and sustained success is riddled with obstacles.

  • Investment Recommendation: For aggressive investors, the recent upward trend and break above key resistance levels might present an early entry point. However, for those with a lower risk tolerance, Rivian remains a “wait and see” case.
  • Indicators to Watch: Monitor Rivian’s progress on profitability, production targets, and R2 platform development. Keep an eye on Tesla’s Cybertruck sales and any potential adjustments to Rivian’s pricing strategy.

Rivian is a story still unfolding. Knightsbridge advises taking a cautious approach, focusing on key metrics and market dynamics before making an investment decision.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Moving to Thailand

JPMorgan Amazon and Alphabet Top Picks for 2024 $AMZN $GOOGL

Rise of the Machines: Hot AI Stocks $BABA $APPN $AI $NVDA $MSFT

Dividend Diamonds in the Rough $VZ $T $CVX

In Defense of Tradition: A Case for Embracing the Rich Tapestry of...

The Bugatti Golden Era: A Bespoke Pinnacle of Automotive Art

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Moving to Thailand
JPMorgan Amazon and Alphabet Top Picks for 2024 $AMZN $GOOGL
Rivian: Riding the EV Wave $RIVN

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.