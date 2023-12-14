Thursday, December 14, 2023
JPMorgan Amazon and Alphabet Top Picks for 2024 $AMZN $GOOGL

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Wall Street heavyweight JPMorgan is making a bold call on internet stocks for 2024, dubbing Amazon and Alphabet its “top picks” and predicting double-digit upside for both tech giants. This bullish outlook hinges on a belief that mega-cap tech’s reign will continue next year, fueled by reaccelerating revenue growth and strategic margin management.

Why Amazon is Soaring:

  • E-commerce Engine Revving Up: JPMorgan expects Amazon’s total revenue to surge 13% in 2024, propelled by a 17% jump in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and an 11% increase in retail growth.
  • Cloud Computing Champion: AWS, already a cloud market leader, will benefit from strong secular trends, new workload deployments, and growing contributions from its cutting-edge Gen AI advancements.
  • Retail Rebound: With increased same-day delivery, expanded third-party fulfillment, and pricing power, Amazon’s core retail segment is poised for an 11% growth spurt.
  • Profitability on the Rise: Operating income margin is projected to expand by 200 basis points, thanks to margin improvements in North America, International business, and a slight inflection in AWS margins.

Alphabet’s AI Advantage:

  • Ad Revenue Ascending: Gross revenue is expected to climb 11% in 2024, driven by Google Cloud and YouTube ads. AI-powered ad tools, secular shifts in online advertising, YouTube Shorts monetization, and favorable comparisons are key drivers.
  • Margin Magic: JPMorgan forecasts a 175-basis-point expansion in profit margin as Alphabet optimizes its cost structure.
  • Gen AI Leapfrog: The innovative Gemini Ultra platform positions Alphabet to bridge the gap with Generative AI leaders, further solidifying its AI-forward image.
  • Undervalued and Unloved: Weaker sentiment and lower institutional ownership, coupled with an “undemanding” valuation, make Alphabet a lucrative opportunity for investors in 2024.

Looking Ahead:

JPMorgan acknowledges potential hurdles like antitrust lawsuits against Google and a potential slowdown in the broader tech sector. However, the bank’s unwavering belief in the power of Amazon’s e-commerce engine and Alphabet’s AI prowess leads them to predict outsized gains for both companies in 2024.

This bold call from a major financial institution is sure to send ripples through the tech landscape. Investors looking for high-growth, high-margin plays in the internet space will keep a close eye on Amazon and Alphabet as they aim to scale new heights in the coming year.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

