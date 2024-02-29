Reddit IPO Filing Strong Financials

Reddit IPO Filing Reveals Strong Financials and Strategic Moves

In a much-anticipated move, Reddit made waves on Thursday by unveiling its financial tale, disclosing a reduced net loss of $90.8 million alongside robust revenue growth of approximately 21% in 2023. This revelation coincided with the platform’s bold step into the public domain, as it made its Initial Public Offering (IPO) filing public, setting the stage for its upcoming debut on the U.S. stock market scheduled for March.

This IPO marks a pivotal moment for Reddit, arriving nearly two decades after its inception. The impending stock market debut is poised to serve as a litmus test for the platform, which, despite its global reach, still trails behind social media giants like Meta (formerly Facebook) and Twitter.

According to Reddit’s report for the fourth quarter of 2023, the platform boasted an average of 73.1 million daily active users and 267.5 million weekly active users. With over 100,000 active communities thriving on its platform, Reddit accumulated an impressive tally of 1 billion cumulative posts.

In its IPO filing, Reddit outlined a narrowed net loss of $90.8 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, coupled with a surge in revenue from $666.7 million to $804 million compared to the previous year.

Recent reports indicate a strategic partnership between Reddit and Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, where Reddit’s content will be utilized for training Google’s artificial intelligence models. The rumored contract is estimated to be worth a substantial $60 million annually.

Reddit’s valuation soared to $10 billion in a 2021 funding round, leaving industry observers eagerly anticipating the valuation the company will seek in its upcoming share sale. Speculation suggests that Reddit aims to offer nearly 10% of its shares during the IPO, according to earlier reports from Reuters.

Of particular interest in the IPO filing is the revelation that Reddit’s CEO, Steven Huffman, holds Class B common stock, contingent on a vesting condition tied to Reddit achieving a $5-billion market capitalization valuation post-offering. Analysts speculate that Reddit is well-positioned to attain this ambitious valuation upon its debut.

Despite launching around the same time as social media giants like Meta and Twitter, Reddit’s user base lags significantly behind. Monetizing the platform has presented challenges, particularly in the realm of content moderation, which is a crucial concern for advertisers. In a fiercely competitive landscape, Reddit faces stiff competition for advertising dollars from platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

Nevertheless, Reddit has cultivated a deep connection with its user base, evidenced by notable “meme-stock” rallies, particularly during the GameStop and AMC Entertainment surges in 2021. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit boasts backing from prominent investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and China’s tech giant Tencent Holdings, with rapper Snoop Dogg also joining the ranks.

While Reddit generates revenue primarily through advertising and offers premium access for a monthly fee, the company, as revealed by Huffman in a Reddit post last June, has yet to achieve profitability. Despite filing for a confidential U.S. IPO in late 2021, economic challenges and the tepid performance of technology stocks prompted Reddit to postpone its offering.

Now, with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs leading the charge as underwriters, supported by over a dozen other banks, Reddit’s IPO journey unfolds as a captivating saga of losses, gains, and the pursuit of market dreams.

Shayne Heffernan