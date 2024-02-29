Cathie Wood: Latest Trades $NVDA $COIN $ROKU

Cathie Wood Latest Trades: A Peek into Ark’s Moves
Cathie Wood, the prominent head of Ark Investment Management, continues to capture the attention of investors and market observers with her bold investment strategies and high-profile trades. As one of the most recognizable figures in the investment world, Wood’s moves often spark discussion and debate among analysts and enthusiasts alike.
Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), valued at $8.1 billion in assets, has been a focal point of attention for many investors. Despite generating a respectable return of 30% over the past 12 months, Wood’s longer-term performance has faced scrutiny, with annualized returns of negative 27% over three years and a modest positive 2% over five years. These figures pale in comparison to the S&P 500’s robust returns over similar periods.
Nevertheless, Wood’s investment philosophy remains clear: Ark’s ETFs primarily target young, small stocks in high-technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, DNA sequencing, energy storage, and robotics. She views these sectors as transformative forces driving global economic growth.
Wood’s recent trades reflect her dynamic approach to investing. Ark funds sold a significant portion of semiconductor and AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) shares, valued at $4 million, over the course of February. Despite Nvidia’s impressive performance, Wood appears to have capitalized on the stock’s surge, citing a lack of excitement and high valuation.
Similarly, Ark funds unloaded shares of Coinbase Global (COIN), the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., worth $11.6 million. With Coinbase’s stock price more than tripling over the past year, Wood likely saw an opportunity to lock in profits amid cryptocurrency market volatility.
Additionally, Ark funds divested shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets (HOOD), valued at $10.6 million. Despite Robinhood’s strong earnings and stock performance, Wood opted to sell shares acquired earlier in February, possibly to secure gains amidst market fluctuations.
On the buying side, Ark funds acquired shares of Roku (ROKU), the leading U.S. streaming platform, valued at $11.7 million. Despite recent challenges stemming from increased competition and industry headwinds, Wood sees potential in Roku’s long-term growth prospects.
Cathie Wood’s latest trades offer insights into her evolving investment strategy and market outlook. While her past performance may raise questions, Wood’s ability to navigate volatile markets and identify emerging trends continues to captivate investors’ attention. As Ark Investment Management remains at the forefront of innovation-driven investing, all eyes will be on Wood’s future moves and their potential impact on the investment landscape.
Shayne Heffernan