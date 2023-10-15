Recession back in the headlines $QQQ $SPY $BTC

The ongoing Wall Street debate of 2023, centered on whether the U.S. economy is on the brink of a recession, is reemerging against the backdrop of escalating unrest in the Middle East.

Elevated geopolitical tensions, coupled with relentless inflationary pressures, surging bond yields, and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to a “higher for longer” approach, have business leaders preparing for a potential economic contraction.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty on the horizon,” remarked Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. CEO, who identified geopolitical tensions as a leading threat to the economy during an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

According to The Conference Board’s survey of business leaders, 72% of CEOs are gearing up for a potential U.S. recession within the next 12-18 months. While this marks an improvement from earlier in the year, it reflects a dimming outlook for the short-term economic landscape.

Prominent bank CEOs are also weighing in on the increasingly uncertain economic horizon. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, cited several potential risks, including a sober assessment of geopolitical crises abroad. Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, pointed out “an increasingly cautious consumer” in the bank’s recent earnings release.

This growing caution in consumer spending has garnered recent attention. Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, stated in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live that shoppers are already exhibiting signs of “spending a little less” and exercising greater discretion in their purchases.

The significance of this trend lies in the fact that consumer spending, accounting for nearly 70% of U.S. GDP, has helped shield the U.S. economy from recession predictions thus far this year.

However, recent sentiment data offers little encouragement. Consumer sentiment saw a significant drop in October, reaching its lowest point in five months, largely due to households anticipating higher inflation in the coming year.

Persistent inflation isn’t only a concern for consumers; it poses a challenge for the Federal Reserve as well. The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that prices remained stable at 3.7% in September, well above the Fed’s target of 2%.

In summary, while the likelihood of a recession remains uncertain, the economic outlook is unquestionably murky. Liz Young, Head of Investment Strategy at Sofi, aptly stated, “We are not out of the woods just yet.” She emphasized that things could still deteriorate before improving.

Shayne Heffernan