Saturday, October 14, 2023
$20m Everest Won by Think About It

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Sam Clipperton and Think About It (5g So You Think x Tiare, by Flying Spur) are a formidable partnership and they kept their nine strong winning streak going in the $20million Everest at Randwick on Saturday when holding off I Wish I Win to score an outstanding victory in a blistering 1:07.64 seconds, just a tick outside the race and course record held by Yes Yes Yes.

Prepared perfectly by Joe Pride, Think About won a pair of G1 sprints during the Brisbane Winter Carnival and resumed with a win in the Group II Premiere Stakes two weeks ago.

Drawn ideally in gate five, Think About It enjoyed the run of the race settling just off the pace and when Sam Clipperton asked for an effort, Think About It worked through his gears and steamed to victory with I Wish I Win closing late for second beaten half a length.

“I don’t think I’ll feel pressure anymore in any race after that,” said Pride, who also saddled third place-getter Private Eye.

“You feel like Edmund Hiliary, once you climb Mount Everest, what do you do after that? I’d love to climb it again but it’s not going to feel as hard next time.

“(It has been) the slowest week of my life. I thought it would rush by and it has been a really slow week that felt like when you’re in a dream and you’re running, it felt like that all week.

“It was a week I promised myself I was going to try to enjoy, and I can’t say I did, but I’ll enjoy this.”

Think About it kept his winning sequence of nine wins on the trot going and now boasts the overall record of 11 wins from 12 starts with prizemoney of $10.9million.

“I had such a nice run in the race and travelled so well. This stuff doesn’t happen, it just went too perfect. I guess that’s what very good horses do, maybe even champions, they eliminate the opposition,” said Sam Clipperton.

“I’m just so privileged to be in a position of riding this horse. I can’t believe it. I was visualising this since he won The Premiere, I just thought he’s got too many gears they won’t beat him. I couldn’t say that out loud but that’s what I felt and he’s just proven me right.”

A $70,000 Inglis Premier purchase for Proven Thoroughbreds / Joe Pride Racing from the Newgate Farm draft, Think About It was bred by Lightning Thoroughbreds and foaled and raised at Newgate.

He is the best of three winners from Tiare, a winning half-sister by Flying Spur to Group II winning sprinter Keen Array. His grand-dam is by Zabeel and the family features two Group I winners in Hong Kong in The Duke and Sky Field, so there is plenty of quality on the page and So You Think has produced Group I winners from daughters of both Flying Spur and Zabeel.

Tiare was sold through the Newgate Consignment at the 2021 Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale for $150,000 to Tasmania based Grenville Stud. She sadly died earlier this year and her final foal is a yearling colt by Wootton Bassett (GB).

The first prize purse of $7million will propel So You Think to the top of the Australian Sires List by earnings and he will take a power of catching from here.



S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

