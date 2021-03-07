Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Launches Rental Program for Some Women’s Clothes

#clothes #rental

$RL

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) has debuted a subscription clothing rental program with its women’s brand Lauren Ralph Lauren, allowing customers to try new styles and shop more sustainably.

This wk the style company introduced “The Lauren Look,” calling itself the 1st luxury brand to execute an apparel rental service wherein clothing selections are shipped to members so they can rent, try, or buy.

The collection includes 600 Lauren, Lauren Woman, and Lauren Petite pieces for all different occasions, and sizes range from 0 petite to 24W the company says.

By paying a $125 monthly membership fee, subscribers can browse the website, put 10 or more pieces in a virtual fashion closet, and highlight their favorite items.

The Ralph Lauren then sends the member 4 of their picks and for a fee the company will send the subscriber the items with expedited shipping and when the return is in transit, a new order is able to be sent.

“With unlimited monthly box exchanges and free shipping, you can try and wear new looks all month long,” the company said.

Items are cleaned between rentals and if a customer wishes to purchase a piece, they can do so at a discount. After items reach their rental cap, Ralph Lauren will donate them to the nonprofit Delivering Good, which helps at-risk families and children.

“The Lauren Look allows us to explore an entirely new model tapping into the growing focus on the sharing economy and revolutionizing how we look at fashion consumption,” said Ralph Lauren’s Chief Innovation and Branding Officer David Lauren.

