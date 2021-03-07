Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) Creating New Division to Oversee Diversity

By on

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) Creating New Division to Oversee Diversity

#cosmetics #diversity

$EL

Estee Lauder Cos. (NYSE:EL) is creating a new division to oversee a long list of diversity promises that the cosmetics giant has made.

The goal is to ensure the company meets those commitments, which include increasing black employment to population parity at all levels of the business.

Senior VP Nicole Monson, a labor attorney who worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and industrial equipment maker Ingersoll Rand Inc., will oversee the effort.

Estee Lauder has more than 25 brands and employed a workforce of 48,000 at the end of FY 2020.

“When you look at the amount of money that is spent by people of color in the beauty space, it was kind of like ‘enough is enough,’” said VP Monson, who is leading Lauder’s Equity & Engagement Center of Excellence.

Internal discussions at Estee Lauder, which owns brands such as Clinique and La Mer, began shortly after nationwide protests against police brutality erupted last year.

William Lauder and CEO Fabrizio Freda outlined a list of steps management would take to diversify the workforce, including boosting black hiring and requiring diverse slates of candidates for executive positions.

We are Very Bullish EL across the board.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  #Bullish, #cosmetics, #diversity, #EL

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) Creating New Division to Oversee Diversity added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Q-4 Yr 2020 Earnings Preview
  2. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) ‘The Best of the Best’