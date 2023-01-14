Rallye Monte-Carlo Championship Approaches

January 19-22, 2023, for the FIA World Rally Championship, drivers will begin at the Rallye Monte-Carlo championship. Toyota Gazoo plans to defend their title, and Kalle Rovanpera returns with co driver Jonne Halttunen to defend their crown. Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin will also be racing, they were previously the championship runner ups.

Rallye Monte-Carlo is the oldest and most famous event on the WRC calendar. It can also be the most demanding, as weather conditions can mean drivers sometimes face dry asphalt and snow and ice in the same stage. As a result, tyre choice is crucial.

The rally is to start from Casino Square. Friday will consist of two loops of three stages to the north-west of Monaco around Puget-Theniers. Saturdays race is longer, taking place further to the west. Sunday’s rally will conclude at the end of the Power Stage.

For more information, visit https://toyotagazooracing.com/wrc/release/2023/rd01-preview/.

