FBX Update

FBX is continuing to advance on a number of fronts:

Utility

Games

A test environment was launched before Christmas https://thelucky.club that will be expanded to include a series of games that can only be accessed with $FBX. The Lucky Club is a members only club for FBX holders.

Advertising

www.livetradingnews.com and www.coinzap.com are moving to an FBX only model for payment of Advertising and services.

Trading

KXCO.io is building out the use of FBX giving the ability to trade anything including upcoming IPO’s etc.

Ecommerce

An online store is in the works where FBX can be used to make purchases.

Cross-Border Payments

Using the KXCO Fintech applications FBX will become the unit for cross-border payments in the ecosystem.

Savings

Saving in FBX without being the victim of the global money printing pandemic is a great way to build wealth longterm.

FBX

The Reserve Currency of Non Politicized Money

Money was originally envisaged as a unit of exchange, a measure of value and a store of wealth, but in the modern world those original goals have been replaced as governments print money to cover their spending, they manipulate interest rates and FX rates for domestic and international trade purposes and the money that the individual has suffers as a consequence.

What was once your money is no longer yours, it is an asset whose value is determined by the government of the day and the use of those funds is in the main directed and controlled by politicians, none of the economic advancement is handed down to the Citizens.

As the growth of KXCO continues on many fronts so does the use, demand for and value of FBX.

True wealth storage, true inclusion of citizens and true capitalism.

Money, real Money as the people intended will exist once again without the waste of big government, without artificial interest rates and without currency wars, without the printing press, just pure simple money.

KXCO is committed to building various interfaces with the Fiat and Crypto world making integration as simple and easy as USD to EUR.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique financial ecosystem.