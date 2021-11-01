9.8 C
New York
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
President Trump Declared that the Purpose of All of His Efforts is to “Save America”

By Paul Ebeling
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a videoconference with members of military in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Trump gave defiant Thanksgiving remarks at the White House Thursday, insisting falsely that he beat Joe Biden and wavering on whether he would ever concede or attend Bidens inauguration. Photographer: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

#PresidentTrump #America #truth #news

$DWAC

“President Trump (45) declares that the sole purpose of all of his efforts is to “Save America.” We believe him!”— Paul Ebeling

The SPAC aligned with President Trump’s DWAC stock could more than 3X his net worth from $2.5 to 7.3-B

President Trump is to receive a 58% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (Digital World Acquisition Group; ticker DWAC).

This story is just beginning

If the meteoric rise of DWAC on its IPO last week is any indication, the investing public is keen on joining a President Trump-backed venture.

DWAC opened at $10 and topped $100 midday Monday qualifying it as a “meme stock”.

Digital World Acquisition Group’s informed that it estimates that its initial value will be $875-M “with a potential additional earnout of $825-M in additional shares at the valuation they are granted”.

The $4.8-B that would go to President Trump based on a $193-M DWAC trust account and a profits incentive split of 42% that has been pledged to the owners of the SPAC; the remaining 58% of the shares are down to President Trump.

Notable hedge fund investors interested in DWAC and the SPAC include: Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners, K2 Principal Fund and Saba Capital Management. Each of these hedge funds made big money on DWAC.

The centerpiece of President Trump’s new media company is a social media platform called “Truth Social,” aimed at the MSM “fake news.

President Trump has declared that the sole purpose of all of his efforts is to “Save America.” We believe him!

Have a prosperous day, help Make America 1st. Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

