President Trump Declared that the Purpose of All of His Efforts is to “Save America”

The SPAC aligned with President Trump’s DWAC stock could more than 3X his net worth from $2.5 to 7.3-B



President Trump is to receive a 58% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (Digital World Acquisition Group; ticker DWAC).



This story is just beginning

If the meteoric rise of DWAC on its IPO last week is any indication, the investing public is keen on joining a President Trump-backed venture.

DWAC opened at $10 and topped $100 midday Monday qualifying it as a “meme stock”.

Digital World Acquisition Group’s informed that it estimates that its initial value will be $875-M “with a potential additional earnout of $825-M in additional shares at the valuation they are granted”.



The $4.8-B that would go to President Trump based on a $193-M DWAC trust account and a profits incentive split of 42% that has been pledged to the owners of the SPAC; the remaining 58% of the shares are down to President Trump.



Notable hedge fund investors interested in DWAC and the SPAC include: Highbridge Capital Management, Lighthouse Partners, K2 Principal Fund and Saba Capital Management. Each of these hedge funds made big money on DWAC.



The centerpiece of President Trump’s new media company is a social media platform called “Truth Social,” aimed at the MSM “fake news.”

President Trump has declared that the sole purpose of all of his efforts is to “Save America.” We believe him!

