President Trump (45): “We’re Going to Take Back White House Sooner Than You Think”

By Paul Ebeling
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

#Trump #WhiteHouse #Republicam #GOP

Praising the strength of the Republican Party, President Trump (45) thanked supporters and teased a GOP return to the White House “sooner than you think.”

“We’re going to take back the Senate, we’re going to take back the House, and we’re going to take back the White House sooner than you think,” President Trump said in a video circulating on Twitter before his North Carolina GOP Conference speech Saturday night.

“It’s going to be really something special. But the love and the affection and the respect you’ve given all of us, it’s really important.

“The Republican Party is strong than it’s ever been, and it’s going to be a lot strong than it is right now.”

There are election audits being conducted in Arizona and potentially starting up in Pennsylvania, Key battlegrounds that went to Mr. Biden, but President Trump’s video did not mention election fraud or the audits before his anticipated address to the GOP in North Carolina, a state he won by around 70,000 votes last November.

“We’re going to turn it around; we’re going to turn it around fast,” Trump concluded in the video. “Thank you all so very much. That support has been incredible. Thank you.

Making and Keeping America Great Again!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

