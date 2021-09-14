Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$JPM

“Many investors have turned to equities not only for the growth potential, but also for solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream, this equates to is total return, 1 of the most powerful investment strategies there is“– Paul Ebeling

JPMorgan trades at a reasonable 14.5X estimated Y 2021 earnings. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 1 of the leading global financial services firms and 1 of the largest banking institutions in the United States, with about $2.6-T in assets.

The firm has many operating divisions, including investment and corporate banking, asset management, retail financial services, commercial banking, credit cards and financial transaction services.

Top Wall Street analysts are very positive on this money center and investment giant. The company has proven that it has the wherewithal to invest continually in people, products and platforms to further its market share base, extending its competitive advantage compared with most of its peers.

Shareholders receive a 2.29% dividend. The company is expected to raise the dividend by $00.10/share to $1.00.

We have a 210 1y price target for JPM, the consensus target of 168.90. JPMorgan Chase stock is trading at 160.50/share pre-market Monday.

