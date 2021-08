Affogato #dessert #espresso #vanilla #icecream

The Affogato is a classic Italian dessert consisting of vanilla cream ice cream Topped, or “drowned” with hot espresso with a splash of heavy cream, shaved dark chocolate, and /or cracked coffee beans.

It is simple, super sweet mid-afternoon treat or after dinner pick-me-up, this espresso ice cream is just what you need to survive the hot summer afternoons, grazie Italia!

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively