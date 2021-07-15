#American #slackers #work

“Today’s slackers ideals have been erased by free money, ease, routine, dope and sensuality” –Pau Ebeling

The generous unemployment benefits in the US have prevented over 7-M people from accepting a job offer, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.

The wk before the poll was conducted, the week ending 19 June, there were 14.1 million adults who received unemployment benefits, which is the most recent estimated total of recipients from both the state and federal programs.

The poll shows that the generous unemployment insurance benefits from the government have greatly reduced the number of job offers accepted by an estimated 7,050,000 million throughout the course of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Only 50% have said they turned down a job because of the need to take care of children, family members, coronavirus, or health reasons.

The other 50% said they turned down a job because the offer was unattractive to them economically, like not enough or too many hours of work, did not allow remote work, and not the desired industry.

That is exactly what high levels of benefits were predicted would happen, reflecting a disincentive to accept work created by the extra benefits.

Typically, those on unemployment are not allowed to turn down suitable jobs and keep their benefits. As the Wall Street Journal explained, typically, “quitting a job or refusing a job offer disqualifies a person from receiving unemployment benefits.”

“If you refuse a job or don’t show up when called back to work, the employer is supposed to report that to the state unemployment agency, which can end your benefits,” the report added.

Not being allowed to work remotely would not typically qualify as making a job not suitable.

Many states suspended rules requiring employees to search for jobs during the pandemic. What’s more, the agencies administering unemployment benefits have been overwhelmed by the extraordinary amount of applications during the VirusCasedemic that many have effectively ceased or slowed down enforcement of rules requiring beneficiaries to accept work.

By the end of July, there will be a total of 24 states that will have phased out the extra benefits.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!