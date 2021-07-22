One&Only Portonovi Resort Montenegro, a Super Luxury Resort

#One&Only #luxury #resort #Montenegro

“One&Only Portonovi resort is the new addition to this gorgeous Adriatic coastline, dedicated to the Riviera lifestyle”-– Paul Ebeling

Montenegro, the land of rugged mountains, medieval villages, and the breathtaking Adriatic coast is the often overlooked Southern neighbor of Croatia.

The town of Herceg Novi is just a boat ride away from reaching Croatia through the sun-sparkled seas of Boka Bay.

Credits to the world’s leading hospitality design firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), for crafting the interiors, and to the creators of the initial design, Denniston Architects.

They drew inspiration from the region’s stunning natural scenery and traditional monastic architecture, resulting in an understated, modern design. The resort boasts 140 rooms, villas, and private residences along with a private marina where you can dock your yacht and with space for a whole fleet as well as a helipad in case you arrive by helicopter.

Naturally, a strip of beautifully maintained private beach is available for the guests too.

Guests will find a state of the art architecture inside and outside, with special care given to the very last details. That is not an exaggeration

The Presidential suite offers 295 m2 living space, big enough to play hide and seek. Its terrace overlooking the Adriatic sea steals the show with its own fireplace and spectacular panoramic Sunsets and Sunrises.

The Chenot Espace Health Wellness Spa is on a mission to get you in the best shape. Their own doctors, nutritionists, and beauty therapists are ready to give clients personalized plans and a holistic wellness experience that they have never had before.

Then head off to a historical adventure in the fairytale setting of the old town of Kotor.

Herceg Novi’s 6 km-long promenade “Pet Danica” invites for a magical walk in a town of fortresses on a steep hill leading down to the scenic Adriatic coast.

Enjoy your travels the chaos is about over, Keep the Faith!