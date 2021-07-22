Eric Clapton: “No Concerts if Proof of Vaccination Is Required”

#Clapton #concerts #vaccination

And, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show”

Rock star Eric Clapton gave a firm No to performing in concert venues that will require people to present proof of vaccination to attend his concerts.

Mr. Clapton posted his announcement on Telegram after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccine passes will be needed to go to nightclubs or other entertainment venues.

In May 2021 Clapton had previously shared his negative experience with having gotten the vaccine, calling it “disastrous.”

At the time, he blamed “the propaganda” for “overstating the safety of the vaccine.” He got the AstraZeneca vaccine in February 2021.

