Eric Clapton: “No Concerts if Proof of Vaccination Is Required”

By Paul Ebeling
English singer-songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton performs on stage during a concert at the Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, on June 6, 2019. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo credit should read GEORG HOCHMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)

And, “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show”

Rock star Eric Clapton gave a firm No to performing in concert venues that will require people to present proof of vaccination to attend his concerts.

Mr. Clapton posted his announcement on Telegram after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said vaccine passes will be needed to go to nightclubs or other entertainment venues.

In May 2021 Clapton had previously shared his negative experience with having gotten the vaccine, calling it “disastrous.”

At the time, he blamed “the propaganda” for “overstating the safety of the vaccine.” He got the AstraZeneca vaccine in February 2021.

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

