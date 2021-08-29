On Charitable Giving

#charity #giving #estate #planning

“Creating a strong financial legacy involves more than saving money and writing a will” — Paul Ebeling

Charitable giving: People are giving more to charities than ever before. In Y 2020, individual charitable giving totaled $324.1-B, the highest dollar amount to date, even after adjustments for inflation.

Modeling your philanthropic values for your family can help you chart a legacy that extends beyond your own family.

Whether you decide to start your own charitable foundation or contribute to the work of others, allocating some of your money to support charity work can help establish a lasting legacy that upholds whatever values are dear to you.

To bring your family into the process, consider these strategies:

Decide as a family how funds will be donated each year based on your collective values.

Let your children know about the organizations you financially support and why these matter to you.

Designate some funds to be given to charity in your will.

Including a charitable giving component in your financial plan can help your children understand and uphold the causes that matter to you, long after you have passed.

Your financial legacy will be the values and opportunities you pass on to your children through the decisions you model.

No matter how much money you have saved you can build your financial legacy and help your heirs feel confident about their finances.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!