How to Boost Your Immune System

“Theses are some healthy ways to strengthen your immune system“– Paul Ebeling

The 1st line of defense is to choose a healthy lifestyle. Following general good-health guidelines is the single best step we can take toward naturally keeping our immune system working properly.

Every part of your body, including your immune system, functions better when protected from environmental assaults and bolstered by healthy-living strategies such as these:

Don’t smoke.

Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

Exercise regularly.

Maintain a healthy weight.

If you drink alcohol, drink in moderation.

Get good rest and sound sleep.

Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently, keep you r mouth and nose clean.

Minimize stress.

Keep current with real medical information about your health,

Do not be afraid.

Like any fighting force, the immune system army marches on its stomach. Healthy immune system warriors must eat Real foods.

And, just like a healthy eating plan, exercise can contribute to general good health and therefore to a healthy immune system.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively