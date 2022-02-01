NFT Scratch Off | WL Mint Today

NFT’S WITH INHERENT VALUE

The average NFT is subjective in value, its price determined by speculation and market face-value. NFT Scratch-off seeks to change this by providing the market with an objectively valued NFT, driven by rare scratch off tickets with exchangeable crypto balances.

The thrill. The rush. The excitement of possibility. There is nothing quite like placing a bet and waiting in anticipation to see the outcome of a chance taken. NFT Scratch-off decided to streamline this process to bring the public a first-of-its-kind scratch off experience, mimicking the real world analog of buying one of these tickets in-person.

NFT Scratch-off are proud to present NFT Scratch-off, the first scratch-off NFT on Solana’s blockchain. Bringing the fun and pleasure of scratch off tickets to the metaverse, the collection features over 100,000 individually designed tickets that are guaranteed to give you a run for your money, and a rush of the heart. Engaging, vibrant, and filled with surprises at every turn, NFT Scratch Off provides individuals with the opportunity to earn a slew of rare NFT tickets, including a rare ticket totaling 6,500 SOL on the final launch, and another rare ticket of 2,500 SOL on the first and second launches.

Not every NFT project allows for a return on spend, but with this system, the chances of making a return on your investment are much higher than your run of the mill drop. NFT Scratch-off give buyers the power to choose their level of return by including three tiers of tickets.

NFT Scratch-off first level yields the highest rate of return (30,000 tickets earn a return), while our second and third tiers involve a higher risk and higher reward (3,000 and 300 tickets earn a return, respectively). Whether you’re looking to hit the jackpot or just playing for fun, NFT Scratch-off guarantee you an experience from the future that you’ve never seen before.

WHAT IS INCLUDED IN THE MINT?

Each individual mint of an NFT Scratch-off earns the purchaser a digital scratch-off ticket in the format of an NFT. Once minted and revealed, individuals can see if their ticket is rare based on the icon pattern found on their card – visit our key section to see if your ticket features a rare symbol pattern!

HOW DO I GET AN NFT SCRATCH-OFF?

If you have ever minted an NFT, the process of buying entries will be nearly identical. To participate, users must have a cryptocurrency wallet that holds collectibles. This project is encoded on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. We recommend using Phantom Wallet. For each launch, participants must have a sufficient amount of Solana to cover the costs of minting one or multiple Scratch-off NFTs. For example, if you would like to mint three (3) scratch offs NFTs, and the mint cost per scratch off NFT is .5 Solana (SOL), our team recommends you have at least 1.7 Solana coins in your cryptocurrency wallet (1.5 Solana to cover minting costs + an additional 0.2 Solana to cover gas fees, which vary based on congestion / transaction verification frequency on the Solana blockchain).



Once your scratch off NFT(s) transaction is verified and completed, your minted scratch off NFTs will appear both in the respective cryptocurrency wallet you’ve completed the transaction(s) with, as well as displayed on your profile page on magiceden.io , the secondary marketplace for NFTs minted and traded on the Solana blockchain. In order for your minted scratch off NFTs to appear in your collection on magiceden.io, please ensure that the cryptocurrency wallet you use to mint your scratch off NFTs is the same wallet that is connected to your magiceden.io profile.

THE REVEAL

For each scratch-off NFT minting event, the scratch off NFTs that are minted will first appear in your cryptocurrency wallet and on magiceden.io as unrevealed. However, a moving placeholder graphic will be displayed in place of your NFT to ensure it is displayed in your cryptocurrency wallet and on your magiceden.io account. After minting is completed for each event, our team will announce on NFT Scratch-off community channels the date and time in which the metadata will be loaded, along with the reveal of each scratch off NFT.



In a substantial period of time prior to the reveal, the project team will post a detailed key on our website. This key will display a combination of symbols in a unique order. The key will reflect each sequence of symbols that sit unrevealed on each of the minted scratch off NFTs.Following the reveal of each scratch off NFT, holders can view the sequence of symbols displayed on their revealed scratch off NFT and head to the key on our website to reference whether or not they have a rare NFT which they can use to sell back to us, as well as see the value of the value of the rare ticket they have minted.

HOW DO I GET MY PRIZE?

Each rare ticket is verified by the legitimacy and security of the Solana blockchain. Rare tickets will feature a specific pattern that is posted on the website prior to the reveal, ensuring fairness and transparency of the highest standard. Upon reveal, payouts will be distributed instantaneously, verifiable through the aforementioned rare pattern key posted on our website. This system provides individuals that have a rare ticket with the quickest form of authentication and automatic payout, preventing bad actors from tampering with and manipulating tickets that fail to meet the matching patterns of a rare ticket.



Prizes will be automatically sent to the verified wallets of those who own a rare ticket (or tickets if multiple entries were placed), culminating into a secure streamlined system that is walled off from attacks or manipulation.