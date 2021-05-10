14.7 C
NFT Art Collectibles New Collection – Accepting Partners Now

By Ivy Heffernan
NFT Art Collectibles has just launched a new collection featuring the animals of the web. So far they have partnered with two instagram / TikTok cats, @Hosico with 1.8 million followers on Instagram and @5catspie with 587.5 thousand followers on TikTok.

The partnership entails that the animals owners could receive 60% of profits with a $150 upfront fee, or 45% profits without any upfront costs.

NFT Art Collectibles’ is moving fast behind the scenes, having just been added to the biggest private discord group on NFT’s, it is best to join while you still can.

Email [email protected] to submit your partnership request or for general inquiries.

https://www.nacnft.com/

Ivy Heffernan
Ivy Heffernan, student of Economics at Buckingham University. Junior Analyst at HeffX and experienced marketing director.

