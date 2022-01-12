NFT Aggregator Launches Enhanced Metadata ‘Community-Driven’ Version

#NFT #community #mintverse #collectibles #blockchain #ether #DAO

“Mintverse is exploring the future of NFTs by providing users with a comprehensive NFT aggregator and marketplace”— Paul Ebeling

Global interest in NFTs has risen significantly in recent months, but there is still a steep learning curve. As, the novice user experience is not too great, paving the way for new platforms to build new solutions and make the space more accessible.

Mintverse is a decentralized NFT platform and aggregator for various NFT project types. The focus on collectibles and gaming NFTs showcases the potential of finance and gaming opportunities in the broader blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

The new version of Mintverse introduces some prominent changes. A big change has been made to the user dashboard. Users can connect their wallets to keep track of all NFT collections and explore new collections through the same interface.

So far we have learned that Mintverse has analyzed over 75-m assets on Binance Smart Chain and over 35-M on Ethereum, confirming the appeal of Mintverse’s products and services. The team says is keen to provide the most comprehensive metadata of NFTs across both of these blockchains, surpassing OpenSea and other marketplaces.

Backed by major investors and partners: A&T Capital, Mirana Ventures, FBG and Fenbushi Capital, Mintverse is tackling existing problems such as high gas fees, lack of monetary incentives for creators and insufficient utility for current NFT assets by implementing a variety of product offerings including but not limited to an NFT marketplace, gaming incubation, SOCIFI, governance DAO and more.

Mintverse is an NFT aggregator and marketplace consisting of a peer-to-peer marketplace, swap, ”GamesPad and square, where users can create, discover and collect NFTs and in-game products while also being able to crowdfund NFT projects. Mintverse has a vision of mass NFT adoption while further developing existing use cases and exploring future use cases of the NFT data structure.

Have a happy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!