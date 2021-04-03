New Rules for the Cruise Ship Industry

#CDC #cruise #ship #industry #VirusCasedemic

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume it says.

CDC said the next phase of the CDC’s conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new VirusCasedemic operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.

The cruise industry has pleaded with CDC to issue new guidance, saying in a 24 March statement the “lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world.”

