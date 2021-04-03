New Rules for the Cruise Ship Industry

By on

New Rules for the Cruise Ship Industry

#CDC #cruise #ship #industry #VirusCasedemic

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume it says.

CDC said the next phase of the CDC’s conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new VirusCasedemic operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.

The cruise industry has pleaded with CDC to issue new guidance, saying in a 24 March statement the “lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world.” 

Have a healthy, happy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

  #CDC, #cruise, #industry, #sailings, #ship, #VirusCasedemic

New Rules for the Cruise Ship Industry added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)

Related posts:

  1. Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) says Yes to Cruise Ship Race Track
  2. International Travel: Negative COVID Test Will Be Required to Enter US