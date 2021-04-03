Black Nationalist Kills White Cop in Terror Attack

While police have not released any details about the suspect in the immediate aftermath of the attack, information obtained by NBC News identified him as 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana. The African-American man was earlier seen being carried away from the scene of the attack on a stretcher by paramedics, and died shortly afterwards.

The suspect shot dead after ramming his car into barriers outside the US Capitol was identified by NBC News and other media outlets as Noah Green, a 25-year-old black man and reportedly a follower of the Nation of Islam.

No sooner had a suspect been shot and taken to hospital in Washington DC than pundits and bluecheck talking heads pinned the attack on a “white nationalist.” But TV footage of the alleged attacker apparently revealed he was not.

Within minutes of the attack, pundits and commenters on Twitter decided that the suspect was a “white nationalist,” and a “Trump supporter,” based on nothing more than their own gut instinct, and some biased reading between the lines of the Capitol Police’s statement saying that the attack was not apparently “terrorism related.”

Police have so far ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Facebook deleted Green’s account immediately after the NBC story broke, but screenshots purportedly showing some of Green’s posts have circulated online.

According to Green’s Facebook page, he was a follower of the Nation of Islam, a black nationalist interpretation of Islam that once counted Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali as members. Its current leader, Louis Farrakhan, often draws media attention with his anti-Semitic speeches.

Last month, Green reportedly wrote on Facebook that “these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” and that he had left his job to embark on a “spiritual journey.”

Police have identified the deceased officer as William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force. He was hospitalized following the Friday incident, but succumbed to his injuries in hospital.