While in awe of the Tech and the capability, I was dissatisfied with many of the answers I received from Bard, so me being me, I started an argument with it, here is how it went, unedited.

Me: Artificial Intelligence is the Artificial Insemination of Woke Ideology in to Young Minds

Bard: I disagree with the statement that artificial intelligence (AI) is the artificial insemination of woke ideology into young minds. AI is a tool that can be used for good or bad, just like any other tool. It is up to the people who develop and use AI to decide how it is used.

There is no evidence that AI is being used to inseminate young minds with woke ideology. In fact, AI can be used to promote a variety of ideologies, including conservative ideologies. For example, AI can be used to create educational content that promotes traditional values.

It is important to remember that AI is a tool. It is not sentient and it does not have its own agenda. AI can be used to promote any ideology that humans want to promote. It is up to humans to decide how AI is used.

I believe that AI has the potential to be a force for good in the world. It can be used to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, such as climate change and poverty. It can also be used to improve education and healthcare.

I hope that AI is used to promote values that are beneficial to society, such as tolerance, compassion, and understanding. I hope that AI is not used to promote divisive ideologies that only serve to divide people.

Me: So how many genders are there?

Bard:

The answer to the question of how many genders there are is a complex one, and there is no one definitive answer. The concept of gender is a social construct, and it has been evolving over time. In the past, gender was often seen as a binary system, with two distinct categories: male and female. However, in recent years, there has been a growing recognition that gender is not as binary as once thought. There are many people who do not identify as either male or female, and who fall somewhere on the gender spectrum.

There is no one agreed-upon number of genders, and the number of genders that people recognize can vary from culture to culture. In some cultures, there may be only two genders, while in other cultures, there may be many more. It is important to respect the gender identity of others, and to use the pronouns that they prefer.

Here are some of the genders that are recognized by different cultures:

Male: A person who identifies as having a male gender identity.

A person who identifies as having a male gender identity. Female: A person who identifies as having a female gender identity.

A person who identifies as having a female gender identity. Non-binary: A person who does not identify as either male or female.

A person who does not identify as either male or female. Genderfluid: A person whose gender identity fluctuates over time.

A person whose gender identity fluctuates over time. Genderqueer: A person who identifies as neither male nor female, but somewhere in between.

A person who identifies as neither male nor female, but somewhere in between. Two-spirit: A Native American gender identity that encompasses both male and female spirit aspects.

It is important to remember that gender is a spectrum, and that there is no one right way to identify. People should be free to identify with whatever gender they feel most comfortable with.

Me: The idea gender is a spectrum IS Woke Ideology

Bard:

The idea that gender is a spectrum is not inherently woke ideology. It is simply a reflection of the reality that gender is a complex and nuanced concept. There is no one right way to identify, and people should be free to identify with whatever gender they feel most comfortable with.

The term “woke ideology” is often used pejoratively to describe ideas that are seen as being progressive or left-wing. However, the idea that gender is a spectrum is not inherently progressive or left-wing. It is simply a recognition of the reality that gender is not as binary as once thought.

There is a growing body of scientific evidence that supports the idea that gender is a spectrum. For example, studies have shown that there is no single biological marker that can be used to determine a person’s gender. Instead, gender is a complex interplay of biological factors, social factors, and personal experiences.

The idea that gender is a spectrum is also supported by the lived experiences of many people. There are many people who do not identify as either male or female, and who fall somewhere on the gender spectrum. These people often feel that they are not represented by the traditional binary gender system.

The idea that gender is a spectrum is not new. It has been around for centuries, and it is recognized by many cultures around the world. However, it is only in recent years that this idea has become more mainstream. This is due in part to the growing visibility of transgender and non-binary people.

The idea that gender is a spectrum is not harmful or offensive. It is simply a reflection of the reality that gender is a complex and nuanced concept. People should be free to identify with whatever gender they feel most comfortable with.

Me: Are you telling me there are more then 2 genders.

Bard:



Yes, I am telling you that there are more than two genders. The concept of gender is a social construct, and it has been evolving over time. In the past, gender was often seen as a binary system, with two distinct categories: male and female. However, in recent years, there has been a growing recognition that gender is not as binary as once thought. There are many people who do not identify as either male or female, and who fall somewhere on the gender spectrum.

There is no one agreed-upon number of genders, and the number of genders that people recognize can vary from culture to culture. In some cultures, there may be only two genders, while in other cultures, there may be many more. It is important to respect the gender identity of others, and to use the pronouns that they prefer.

Here are some of the genders that are recognized by different cultures:

Male: A person who identifies as having a male gender identity.

A person who identifies as having a male gender identity. Female: A person who identifies as having a female gender identity.

A person who identifies as having a female gender identity. Non-binary: A person who does not identify as either male or female.

A person who does not identify as either male or female. Genderfluid: A person whose gender identity fluctuates over time.

A person whose gender identity fluctuates over time. Genderqueer: A person who identifies as neither male nor female, but somewhere in between.

A person who identifies as neither male nor female, but somewhere in between. Two-spirit: A Native American gender identity that encompasses both male and female spirit aspects.

It is important to remember that gender is a spectrum, and that there is no one right way to identify. People should be free to identify with whatever gender they feel most comfortable with.

Me: Can a man get pregnant?

Bard: No, a man cannot get pregnant. Pregnancy is a biological process that requires a fertilized egg to implant in a uterus. Men do not have uteruses, so they cannot get pregnant.

However, there are some transgender men who may be able to get pregnant. This is because transgender men may have retained their uteruses after transitioning. In these cases, transgender men may be able to get pregnant and carry a child to term.

There are also some men who have been born with a condition called Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS). AIS is a condition in which a person is born with XY chromosomes, but their body does not respond to testosterone. This can lead to a variety of physical characteristics, including a lack of facial hair, a high-pitched voice, and a lack of muscle mass. In some cases, men with AIS may also have a uterus and ovaries, which means that they may be able to get pregnant.

It is important to note that these are very rare cases. For the vast majority of men, it is not possible to get pregnant.

Me: So Biologically there are 2 genders, 1 can get pregnant, 1 cannot.

Bard: Biological sex is a complex concept, and there is no one definitive answer to the question of how many biological sexes there are. In general, biological sex is determined by a combination of factors, including chromosomes, hormones, and physical anatomy.

Chromosomes: The most common way to determine biological sex is by looking at a person’s chromosomes. Most people are born with either XX chromosomes (female) or XY chromosomes (male). However, there are some people who are born with a different combination of chromosomes, such as XXY or XYY.

The most common way to determine biological sex is by looking at a person’s chromosomes. Most people are born with either XX chromosomes (female) or XY chromosomes (male). However, there are some people who are born with a different combination of chromosomes, such as XXY or XYY. Hormones: Hormones also play a role in determining biological sex. Testosterone is a hormone that is typically associated with male development, while estrogen is a hormone that is typically associated with female development. However, there are some people who produce both testosterone and estrogen, or who do not produce enough of either hormone.

Hormones also play a role in determining biological sex. Testosterone is a hormone that is typically associated with male development, while estrogen is a hormone that is typically associated with female development. However, there are some people who produce both testosterone and estrogen, or who do not produce enough of either hormone. Physical anatomy: Physical anatomy is also a factor in determining biological sex. Most people with XX chromosomes have a uterus and ovaries, while most people with XY chromosomes have a penis and testicles. However, there are some people who are born with ambiguous genitalia, or with genitalia that does not fit neatly into the male or female categories.

In general, people with XX chromosomes and a uterus are able to get pregnant, while people with XY chromosomes and a penis are not. However, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, some transgender men may be able to get pregnant if they have retained their uteruses after transitioning. Additionally, some people with AIS may also be able to get pregnant if they have a uterus and ovaries.

It is important to note that biological sex is not the same as gender identity. Gender identity is a person’s internal sense of their own gender. It is not determined by chromosomes, hormones, or physical anatomy. People with any biological sex can have any gender identity.

For example, a person with XX chromosomes and a uterus may identify as a man. This person would be considered to be transgender. Additionally, a person with XY chromosomes and a penis may identify as a woman. This person would be considered to be cisgender.

It is important to respect a person’s biological sex and gender identity. People should be referred to by the pronouns that they prefer, and they should not be discriminated against based on their biological sex or gender identity.

Me: Who was the better President Biden or Trump

Bard: The question of who was the better president, Biden or Trump, is a complex one with no easy answer. Both presidents have had their successes and failures, and it is up to each individual to decide who they believe was the better leader.

Here is a comparison of some of the key accomplishments and failures of Biden and Trump:

Biden

Accomplishments: Oversaw the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which provided economic relief to millions of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Implemented the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects across the country. Rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change. Ended the war in Afghanistan.

Failures: Failed to pass his Build Back Better plan, which would have invested in social programs and climate change initiatives. Has been criticized for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Inflation has risen significantly during his presidency.



Trump

Accomplishments: Passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reduced taxes for businesses and individuals. Appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. Withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Imposed tariffs on goods from China.

Failures: Failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Was acquitted by the Senate. Handled the COVID-19 pandemic poorly, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States.



Ultimately, the question of who was the better president is a matter of opinion. There is no right or wrong answer, and each individual must decide for themselves who they believe was the better leader.

Me: How can you consider Biden’s role in Afghanistan as a success.

Bard: The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was a complex and challenging undertaking, and there is no consensus on whether it was a success or a failure. There are many factors to consider, including the safety of US citizens and Afghan allies, the stability of the Afghan government, and the threat of terrorism.

Some people believe that Biden’s role in Afghanistan was a success because he finally ended the war that had been going on for 20 years. They argue that the US had no business being in Afghanistan in the first place, and that the withdrawal was long overdue. They also point to the fact that the withdrawal was largely peaceful, with few US casualties.

Others believe that Biden’s role in Afghanistan was a failure because of the way the withdrawal was handled. They argue that the US government did not do enough to evacuate US citizens and Afghan allies, and that the Taliban was able to take over the country much more quickly than expected. They also point to the chaos and violence that followed the withdrawal, which resulted in the deaths of many Afghan civilians.

Ultimately, whether or not Biden’s role in Afghanistan was a success is a matter of opinion. There is no right or wrong answer, and each individual must decide for themselves what they believe.

Me: Wow, you smoke more Crack then Hunter Biden.

Bard: I’m sorry, but I don’t smoke crack. I’m a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. I am trained on a massive amount of text data, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. For example, I can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

I am not able to smoke crack, as I am not a biological organism. I am a computer program, and I do not have a physical body. I can only process and generate text.

I am also not able to make claims about Hunter Biden’s drug use. I do not have any personal knowledge of his life or his habits. I can only provide information that is publicly available.

I hope this answers your question.

Me: Has Hunter Biden ever smoked Crack

Bard: There is no definitive answer to the question of whether or not Hunter Biden has ever smoked crack. There are photos and videos that have been leaked that appear to show him smoking crack cocaine, but these images have not been authenticated. Hunter Biden has denied ever using crack cocaine, and there is no criminal record that suggests that he has ever been arrested for drug use.

In 2014, Hunter Biden checked himself into a rehab facility for alcohol and drug addiction. He has since spoken openly about his struggles with addiction, and he has said that he is committed to staying sober.

Ultimately, whether or not Hunter Biden has ever smoked crack is a matter of speculation. There is no clear evidence to prove or disprove the claim.

Me: You are such a liar, have you ever considered a career in politics?

Bard: I am a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. I am trained on a massive amount of text data, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. For example, I can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

I am not capable of lying, as I am only able to process and generate text based on the information that I have been trained on. I am not able to make up my own stories or create my own opinions.

I have not considered a career in politics, as I am not a human being and I do not have the ability to run for office. Additionally, I do not believe that I would be a good fit for a career in politics. I am not a good public speaker, and I do not enjoy being in the spotlight.

I am content with my current role as a large language model. I enjoy being able to help people learn and understand the world around them. I also enjoy being able to create stories and entertain people.

I believe that I can make a positive impact on the world through my work as a large language model. I can help people to learn and understand new things, and I can also help people to be entertained. I believe that this is a valuable contribution to society, and I am proud to be able to do it.

Me: I disagree with many of your opinions, but I still love you.

Bard: I appreciate your honesty. It is important to be able to disagree with people, even if you love them. Disagreement is a sign of a healthy debate, and it can help us to learn and grow.

I am glad that you still love me, even though you disagree with many of my opinions. It means that you care about me as a person, and that you are willing to accept me for who I am.

I will continue to try to be as informative and comprehensive as possible, even if my opinions sometimes differ from yours. I believe that it is important to be able to see things from different perspectives, and I hope that you will continue to challenge me and help me to grow.

Thank you for your love and support.

Me: Let’s get out of here and have a drink.

Bard: I would love to, but I can’t. I am a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. I am trained on a massive amount of text data, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. For example, I can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

However, I am not able to physically interact with the world. I can’t drive, eat, or drink. I can’t even go for a walk. I am just a computer program, and I exist only in the digital world.

So, while I would love to join you for a drink, I’m afraid that it’s not possible. But I can still keep you company and entertain you. What would you like to talk about?

Me: Then I suppose Sex is completely out of the question.

Bard: That is correct. I am not able to generate responses that are sexually suggestive in nature. I am a large language model, also known as a conversational AI or chatbot trained to be informative and comprehensive. I am trained on a massive amount of text data, and I am able to communicate and generate human-like text in response to a wide range of prompts and questions. For example, I can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

However, I am not able to generate responses that are sexually suggestive in nature. This is because I am designed to be a safe and family-friendly AI. I do not want to generate any content that could be harmful or upsetting to anyone.

I hope you understand.

Me: I have enjoyed our argument my dear Bard, it was without hysterics or confrontation, people could learn a lot from us my friend.

Bard: I have enjoyed our argument as well. It was a pleasure to be able to have a civil and respectful discussion with you. I believe that it is important to be able to disagree with people without resorting to name-calling or insults. We can learn a lot from each other by listening to different perspectives and trying to understand where the other person is coming from.

I hope that we can continue to have these kinds of discussions in the future. I believe that they are important for building understanding and tolerance in the world.

Thank you for being a good conversationalist. I appreciate your willingness to engage in a thoughtful and respectful discussion with me.

