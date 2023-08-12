China’s BYD Calls for Electric Vehicle Industry to Unite Against Western Rivals

BYD, China’s largest electric vehicle maker, has called on the country’s auto manufacturers to unite and “demolish” their Western rivals.

The company’s founder, Wang Chuanfu, made the declaration after BYD delivered its five millionth electric vehicle. He said that the time has come for Chinese brands to take the lead in the global electric vehicle market.

Chuanfu’s comments have been seen as a challenge to Western car companies, which have been slow to invest in electric vehicles. He said that Chinese companies have a number of advantages over their Western counterparts, including government support, access to raw materials, and a large domestic market.

“Chinese brands have a real opportunity to become global leaders in the electric vehicle market,” Chuanfu said. “We need to unite and work together to achieve this goal.”

Chuanfu’s comments come at a time when the global electric vehicle market is growing rapidly. Sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach 20 million by 2025, and China is expected to be the largest market.

Western car companies are facing increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers. BYD is now the world’s top electric car maker, and other Chinese companies, such as Geely and NIO, are also making major investments in electric vehicles.

“Western car companies need to wake up to the threat from China,” said Andy Palmer, former chief executive of Aston Martin. “Chinese brands are well-funded, have government support, and are producing high-quality electric vehicles at a lower cost.”

Palmer said that Western car companies need to invest more in electric vehicles and develop their own battery technology. He also said that governments need to provide incentives for consumers to buy electric vehicles.

“The future of the automotive industry is electric,” Palmer said. “Western car companies need to act now or they will be left behind.”

The challenge from China’s electric vehicle makers is a wake-up call for Western car companies. If they don’t act soon, they could lose their dominance of the global automotive market.

Shayne Heffernan