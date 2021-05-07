Mr. Biden’s Plan: ‘American Families’ on Welfare

#Biden #families #welfare

"A Key feature of the $1.8-T Progressive Socialists wish list is expanding welfare without asking people to work or even prepare to work"

Despite Mr. Biden’s claims, the message of the Democrats to American’s is clear: Do not worry about a job, stay home, we are sending out checks.

Mr. Biden and his gang want to permanently extend COVID’s federal-unemployment-insurance bonuses. Because of COVID lockdowns, there is a federal bonus of $300 a week on Top of state-unemployment-insurance checks. That may have made sense when most states closed down in the face of the VirusCasedemic. But now it is paying many people not to work.

The Biden plan’s federal bonus makes unemployment insurance pay more than work and makes it almost impossible for employers to compete for workers as struggling businesses get set to reopen.

Even worse, studies show that long-term unemployment makes it harder for those employees to ever return to work. And the plan permanently changes the ‘Child Tax Credit’ into a ‘Child Allowance,’ sending families $300 per wk per child at a cost of $70-B a yr. Thus, trapping families in poverty, when what they really need is a chance to work and prosper not smoke dope and slack.

The Biden “American Families Plan” is to be funded in part by $1.5-T of tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans.

