Friday, May 7, 2021
High Heat Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in a Nano Second

A new study shows high heat exposure destroys SARS-CoV-2 destroys the virus in less than a sec.

Applying heat to neutralize COVID-19 has been done before, but in previous studies temperatures were applied from anywhere from 1 to 20 mins. That length of time is not practical, so Arum Han, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University, and his team demonstrated that heat treatment for less than a sec completely inactivates the coronavirus.

According to the researchers, the heat treatment could also be used in existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, not only to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but other viruses, such as the influenza virus, that are also spread through the air.

The rapid eradication offers hope and a viable solution to slowing and halting the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

To read the complete study click here.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

